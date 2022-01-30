Short Interest in InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Expands By 406.0%

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 406.0% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INCT opened at 0.00 on Friday. InCapta has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

