Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Drops By 69.3%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMPUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

IMPUY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 97,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

