Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Decreases By 63.9%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the December 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 33,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,857. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIIX. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

