Short Interest in Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Declines By 66.7%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

Separately, upped their price target on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

