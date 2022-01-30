Short Interest in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Decreases By 88.5%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,500 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the December 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 523,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

FOA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 558,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,606. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

