Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Decreases By 43.5%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of ESVIF remained flat at $$1.77 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESVIF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.