Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Drops By 67.4%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CVII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 135,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,602. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth $3,621,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,455,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

