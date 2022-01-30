Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Increases By 100.0%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,978,000.

