Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Grows By 202.6%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 110,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,962. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.