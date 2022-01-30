Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Expands By 169.7%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a growth of 169.7% from the December 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.37 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.31.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
