Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Expands By 169.7%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a growth of 169.7% from the December 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.37 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.31.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc engages in the producing fluorspar mine in the United States. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

