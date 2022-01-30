Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Increases By 349.1%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 349.1% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,484. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

