Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Decreases By 49.3%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.