Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.08) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.08) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 290 ($3.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £266.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 299.10. John Menzies has a 52-week low of GBX 199.74 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 365.65 ($4.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

