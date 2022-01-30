Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,827.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004608 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $426,814.02 and $2,827.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.46 or 0.06841031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,803.10 or 0.99793823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

