Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 191,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,546,848 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, raised their price target on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharecare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

