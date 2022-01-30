SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 33.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

