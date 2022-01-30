SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGO. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 79.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 576,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 158.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 115,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 258.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.