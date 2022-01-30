SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 8,297 DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DZS during the second quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DZS during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

DZSI opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. DZS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $377.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.26.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

