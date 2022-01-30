SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $98,000 in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTNT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quotient by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,803 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

QTNT stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $156.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

