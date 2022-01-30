SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $73,000 in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

TAST opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

