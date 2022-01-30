SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $51,000 in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Insurance by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Insurance by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 35.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $168.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 12,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 7,500 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,912 shares of company stock valued at $178,749. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

