Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 145,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

