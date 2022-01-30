Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Seaport Global Acquisition II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SGII stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is based in New York.

