Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ STX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

