Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $5,082,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

