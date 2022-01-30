Scotia Capital Inc. Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fury Gold Mines were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 410,789 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FURY opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.22. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fury Gold Mines Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

