Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.72.

NYSE STNG opened at $13.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

