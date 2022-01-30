SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCIA stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SCI Engineered Materials has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

