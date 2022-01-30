Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $26.22 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schrödinger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 8.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Schrödinger by 9.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

