Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

