Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.
A number of research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SDGR stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Schrödinger
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.