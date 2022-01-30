Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 31,463 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,463 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $97,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

