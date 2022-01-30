Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 260,036 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,718,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260,036 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $88,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,038 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

