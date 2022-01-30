Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,997 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $85,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $188.42 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $146.26 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

