Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 437,973 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $167,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.