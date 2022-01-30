Schroder Investment Management Group Has $95.03 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,297 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $95,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $55,774,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST opened at $393.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

