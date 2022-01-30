Schroder Investment Management Group Has $104.84 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $104,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

