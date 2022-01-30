Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.52 Million

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post $192.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.20 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $145.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $660.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.29 million to $701.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $873.47 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $932.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. 662,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.