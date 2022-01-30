Sarcophagus Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and $7,732.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.25 or 0.06738818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,888.03 or 0.99919829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.