SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €154.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.64 ($158.69).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €108.18 ($122.93) on Thursday. SAP has a 52-week low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €122.71.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

