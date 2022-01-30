Sanderson Farms, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Sanderson Farms has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sanderson Farms has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $19.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $185.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.71. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $133.27 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

