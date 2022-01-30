Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RUTH. Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

