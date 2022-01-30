Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,576 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 118.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 34.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PJT Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT opened at $67.28 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

