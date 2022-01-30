Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,138 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

