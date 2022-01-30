Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,613 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 418,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46, a PEG ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.66.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

