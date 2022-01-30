Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 189,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.