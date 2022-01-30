Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,912 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 416,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 337.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,367 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

BSET stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

