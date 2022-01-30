Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Several analysts have commented on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,684 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $53,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,646. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $22.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

