Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.77) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RMG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 470 ($6.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 695.91 ($9.39).

LON RMG opened at GBX 432.10 ($5.83) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 495.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 487.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 396.60 ($5.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

