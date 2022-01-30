Royal Bank of Canada Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$37.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Saputo to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.10. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$26.21 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

