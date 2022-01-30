Royal Bank of Canada Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $108.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.69.

GE stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

